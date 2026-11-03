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Donna R's avatar
Donna R
6h

Imagine the good that this amount of money could do instead of being wasted like this. It’s really sad.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
6h

If I might suggest supplemental reading for this article, there's a great piece in The Guardian about how we can fight dark money in American politics from some guy named Judd Legum (doubt you've heard of him). https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/nov/02/how-you-yes-you-can-fight-dark-money-in-elections

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