In the three weeks since Trump was inaugurated, Popular Information and its new sister publication, Musk Watch, have been breaking news and making an impact.
Musk Watch broke the news that Musk’s associates at the Office of Personnel Management received unprecedented access to federal human resources databases containing sensitive personal information for millions of federal employees. Musk's team was given permission to extract information from databases that store medical histories, personally identifiable information, workplace evaluations, and other private data. Musk Watch's report has already been cited in two federal lawsuits filed against the Trump administration. It was also included in a letter from Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) to Tesla, X, xAI, and other entities controlled by Musk, demanding the companies "preserve all documents and answer questions on their role in Musk’s potential violations of ethics requirements and federal law."
Some other examples of our reporting since January 20:
Please we need your investigative prowess turned to the media itself . You work and the work of many independents is appreciated and vital. There is a great need for all media to explain in terms of human live effected or potentially effected exactly what is happening. The need is for IMMEDIATE HUMAN LIVES IMPACT. Not abstract nut gritty real effects. This is what “sells” . We need loud impact stories .
I saw this on BlueSky: “The armed individual who blocked senators from entering federal property bears the insignia of "Triple Canopy", which merged with Blackwater in 2014.
This is a mercenary paramilitary guard for Musk and his minions. *Anyone wearing this insignia should be considered extremely dangerous.*
Is it legal to prevent the senators from entering, and, how many of these guards are in the shadows waiting to fight fellow Americans?