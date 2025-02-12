In the three weeks since Trump was inaugurated, Popular Information and its new sister publication, Musk Watch, have been breaking news and making an impact.

Musk Watch broke the news that Musk’s associates at the Office of Personnel Management received unprecedented access to federal human resources databases containing sensitive personal information for millions of federal employees. Musk's team was given permission to extract information from databases that store medical histories, personally identifiable information, workplace evaluations, and other private data. Musk Watch's report has already been cited in two federal lawsuits filed against the Trump administration. It was also included in a letter from Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) to Tesla, X, xAI, and other entities controlled by Musk, demanding the companies "preserve all documents and answer questions on their role in Musk’s potential violations of ethics requirements and federal law."

Some other examples of our reporting since January 20:

Today, I want to hear from you. What should Popular Information focus on in the weeks and months ahead? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now.

