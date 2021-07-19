35 major companies that have kept their promises after January 6

There are companies that suspended their donations after January 6 and have resumed donations to Republican objectors. The Washington Post opines that this is "a sign that the promises issued by corporate America were temporary, especially in light of razor-thin Democratic majorities."

But this statement overlooks the fact that many major corporations are keeping their promises. The following major corporations pledged to cut off support to the 147 Republican objectors after January 6 and have not donated to any of them since — either directly or indirectly through multicandidate committees like the NRSC or the NRCC:

AirBnB AllState Google Amazon American Express BASF CBS Cisco Commerce Bancshares Dell Dow Ebay Exelon Genentech General Mills KPMG Kraft Heinz Lyft Marriott MassMutual Microsoft Morgan Stanley Nasdaq Nike PNC Bank PriceWaterhouseCoopers S&P Global Sony Music Group State Street Texas Instruments Universal Music Group Verizon Walt Disney Warner Music Group Zillow

Many other companies paused all political giving after January 6 and have not yet resumed contributions — directly or indirectly — to Republican objectors.

These pledges are having an impact. The Wall Street Journal reports that "nearly 100 of the members who voted against certifying the election results and had comparable 2019 data reported receiving less money from corporate and industry PACs for their campaigns in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2019."

This, of course, could change. There are still 18 months left in the cycle, which is plenty of time for any of the above corporations to resume their donations. But, at this point, many of these pledges remain in force and are having an impact on fundraising.