35 major companies that have kept their promises after January 6
There are companies that suspended their donations after January 6 and have resumed donations to Republican objectors. The Washington Post opines that this is "a sign that the promises issued by corporate America were temporary, especially in light of razor-thin Democratic majorities."
But this statement overlooks the fact that many major corporations are keeping their promises. The following major corporations pledged to cut off support to the 147 Republican objectors after January 6 and have not donated to any of them since — either directly or indirectly through multicandidate committees like the NRSC or the NRCC:
AirBnB
AllState
Amazon
American Express
BASF
CBS
Cisco
Commerce Bancshares
Dell
Dow
Ebay
Exelon
Genentech
General Mills
KPMG
Kraft Heinz
Lyft
Marriott
MassMutual
Microsoft
Morgan Stanley
Nasdaq
Nike
PNC Bank
PriceWaterhouseCoopers
S&P Global
Sony Music Group
State Street
Texas Instruments
Universal Music Group
Verizon
Walt Disney
Warner Music Group
Zillow
Many other companies paused all political giving after January 6 and have not yet resumed contributions — directly or indirectly — to Republican objectors.
These pledges are having an impact. The Wall Street Journal reports that "nearly 100 of the members who voted against certifying the election results and had comparable 2019 data reported receiving less money from corporate and industry PACs for their campaigns in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2019."
This, of course, could change. There are still 18 months left in the cycle, which is plenty of time for any of the above corporations to resume their donations. But, at this point, many of these pledges remain in force and are having an impact on fundraising.
