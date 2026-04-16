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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
8h

Thank you. Anyone have questions about why this country is tun by and for the wealthy? America is for sale.

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JenneJ's avatar
JenneJ
7hEdited

The 2010 SCOTUS decision in favor of Citizen's United seriously destroyed whatever ethical behavior remained in politics after Burger's 1976 court decided in favor of Valero to allow the formation of super PACs. If you want to get all originalist about it, public office is intended to be a public service. One is "supposed" to want to do it for the love of country, not to make a profit. One is not intended to hold office indefinately. It is expected that after serving for a time (similar to military service) a political representitive would return to their "real job." Even government employees historically made very little money (compared to private sector positions), but were given instead a lifetime of security (through pensions and health care) in exchange for their lifetime of service.

For the sake of the health of our democracy, we MUST find a way to separate monetary gain from public service. It is the only way to restore integrity and eliminate the corruption.

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