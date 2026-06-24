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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2d

Ken Paxton: awful human being, consummate Republican candidate in Trump's GOP in 2026. There is no bottom to the barrel.

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HM Haskins's avatar
HM Haskins
2d

So happy that someone finally put all of this in writing! What an odious and dangerous person. Thank you Judd as always for cutting through the noise.

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