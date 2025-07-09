Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
9h

AI use in schools fits right into the authoritarian playbook of 'keep them ignorant'. Critical thinking skills are crucial in developing solutions to problems. Problem solving is essential to improve the lives of everyone everywhere. When the populace uses these skills, they begin to question the dissatisfactory decisions of those in charge, essentially what a fascist dictator fears.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
9h

Yeah, it feels like we're going to get AI continuously shoved down our throats. Not all uses of artificial intelligence are bad per se, but context matters, and particularly for large models, the environmental implications shouldn't be ignored.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture