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stuart burstin's avatar
stuart burstin
7h

The Wealth of this nation, according to Adam Smith is decreasing while the wealth of the monied aristocracy grows to unimaginable levels. Why is this not a major issue being discussed in the public forum of mass media? Is the opposition party in the US so ineffectual as not to raise this to the public consciousness more than the propaganda the Regime floods the public awareness with?

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7h

The sad part is that while Trump’s second-term actions are an escalation, attacks on workers' rights and a concomitant decline in union participation have been going on for decades now. Politicians talk about supporting the working class, but more often than not, it's lip service.

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