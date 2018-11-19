After lynching comments, Walmart donates to Cindy Hyde-Smith

UPDATE (11/20): Walmart announced it will seek a refund of all its contributions to Hyde-Smith. The company tells Popular Information it was not aware of her “public hanging” comments at the time of its donation.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) has still not apologized for comments earlier this month where she expressed a willingness to attend a lynching. "If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row," Hyde-Smith said to a small crowd on November 2.

Hyde-Smith’s remarks hasn’t dissuaded Walmart from contributing to her campaign. She faces Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff election on November 27, and an FEC filing on Monday revealed that Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has contributed $2000 to the effort.

The contribution is dated November 18, about a week after Hyde’s lynching comments became public. It stands in contrast to the language about diversity and inclusion that Walmart touts in its corporate literature.

The need for inclusion has never been more evident. In our communities, our politics and inside our own company, a movement toward greater inclusiveness is essential if we are to solve some of the most complex and challenging issues facing our business and society… Walmart’s influence on society and public policy means that a holistic emphasis on inclusion has the potential to spark change on a broader, societal level.

Hyde-Smith also received contributions on November 18 from defense contractor Leidos ($5000), railroad company Union Pacific ($5000), manufacturer Boston Scientific ($2500), and steelmaker Nucor ($2000).

A $5000 donation from Google to Hyde-Smith was listed in a November 13 filing by her campaign. A company spokesperson, however, says the money was sent before Hyde-Smith’s remarks were public. Google says had it known about Hyde-Smith’s lynching comments, it would not have made the contribution.

Hyde-Smith also accepted $2700 from a notorious racist.

In another video released last week, Hyde-Smith advocated for suppressing votes from liberal college students. Her campaign says she was joking.

UPDATE (11/19, 3:56 PM): After the publication of this article, Union Pacific announced it would request a refund of their contribution:

UPDATE: (11/19, 5:29PM): Boston Scientific is also asking for a refund.

UPDATE: (11/19, 8:54PM): Leidos calls Hyde-Smith’s remarks “offensive and an affront to everything we stand for as a company.” The company does not appear to be asking for a refund, however.

