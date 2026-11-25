Last week, Amazon users in New York City were met with a pop-up on the Amazon website and app stating that “NYC Council could add up to $5 per order.” The claim was referring to legislation, known as the Delivery Protection Act, that would require logistics companies like Amazon to change the way they employ delivery workers.

Amazon relies on a network of over 40 contracted third-party delivery companies, or delivery service partners (DSPs), to complete its deliveries in New York City. Supporters of the Delivery Protection Act argue that Amazon’s use of a network of subcontractors allows both Amazon and the third-party companies to avoid responsibility for worker safety and protects Amazon from liability issues. Using subcontractors also allows Amazon to escape accountability, as it can just cancel a contract to avoid responsibility for a delivery worker’s conduct.

The Delivery Protection Act would require companies like Amazon to directly employ delivery workers. The legislation would also require last-mile facilities, which are warehouses where packages go before final delivery, to acquire licenses from the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and “establish minimum safety, training and worker protection standards,” according to a press release from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), who has endorsed the legislation. Mamdani cited a 2025 report from the New York City Office of the Comptroller that found that “78% of nearby areas experienced an increase in injury-causing crashes after last-mile facilities opened.”

While Amazon’s DSPs are supposedly independent, a June report by Bloomberg revealed that Amazon exercises substantial control over the “workers it insists aren’t its employees, including governing which drivers DSPs can hire, when they work, where they drive, what they say, how they smell and much more.”

The bill has wide support in the City Council and is expected to pass if City Council Speaker Julie Menin (D) brings it to a vote.

But Amazon has engaged in an aggressive lobbying campaign in an effort to halt the legislation. The company, which has a market cap of $2.7 trillion, argues that the legislation would raise operating costs, slow deliveries, and put its contracted workers at risk.

New York Delivers claims to be a “coalition of delivery service partners, businesses, and workers“ that oppose the legislation. In reality, the coalition is funded by Amazon.

The New York Delivers website states that it is powered by a group called the Five Borough Jobs Campaign. In July, New York Focus reported that the Five Borough Jobs Campaign spent “$4.7 million between March and June under the banner of New York Delivers.” But the Five Borough Jobs Campaign is almost entirely funded by Amazon, and has received $5 million from the company this year. In total, Five Borough Jobs Campaign has spent over $8 million on lobbying efforts opposing the Delivery Protection Act this year. (The source of the other $3 million will not be disclosed until the next lobbying disclosure deadline in January.)

Amazon has also reportedly offered drivers full pay to attend protests against the bill. New York City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, who introduced the bill, said in an April 9 meeting that she received an email from a group of drivers whose DSP belonged to New York Delivers. The drivers said that workers were “offered a full day’s route pay as if they were working 10 hours” to attend a protest against the legislation, according to a transcript.

“We are crafting legislation that regulates Amazon and protects workers, without impacting prices or jobs,” Menin told CNBC. “If Amazon thinks this deceptive campaign will effectively threaten New Yorkers and intimidate this City Council, they are dead wrong.”

Many of the talking points being pushed by Amazon, including that New Yorkers will have to pay $5 more per order, are highly misleading

Amazon distorts its own study

Amazon’s main claim is that the bill will cost New Yorkers up to $5 per order. The company has primarily pushed this talking point through the website pop-up, as well as stickers on Amazon packages delivered to New Yorkers. The pop-up and stickers include a QR code that can be used to send an email opposing the bill to City Council members. According to Amazon, over 60,000 such emails have been sent. The company also put out a press release reiterating the $5 per order claim, and it has been pushed by allies of the company, such as the Chamber for Progress.

As evidence that the bill could lead to a $5 per order charge, Amazon has cited a report by the consulting firm AKRF. Five Borough Jobs Campaign, funded by Amazon, paid AKRF over $50,000 earlier this year to produce the report.

Critically, the study predicts that increased costs will not come from complying with the new law but from actions Amazon and other companies may take to avoid compliance. Specifically, the figures from the study cited in ads assume Amazon and other companies will relocate all of their distribution centers to New Jersey and other far away locales. The increased costs come from additional travel, tolls and fewer parcels per truck as a result of the hypothetical relocation.

Amazon has threatened to move its distribution out of the city should the bill pass, but nothing requires them to do so. According to the report, if Amazon simply hired drivers in the city, the increase in delivery costs would be much smaller.

Even under the worst-case scenario where all distribution is relocated out of the city, Amazon’s estimates of cost increases are exaggerated. Amazon claims delivery costs could increase by $5 per package. But the report says that, assuming full relocation, the bill would increase the average delivery cost per package from a current baseline of $2.65 to $5.18 — an increase of only $2.53.

Moreover, nothing in the bill requires Amazon to pass any costs to customers. The report itself says that the increased delivery costs “are not necessarily consumer-facing costs.”

On the potential costs to Amazon, Mamdani said on X, “Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company. If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council’s efforts to protect workers’ rights and keep our streets safe. It’s greed.”

New York Delivers and other Amazon allies have also pushed the claim that the bill could cost up to 10,000 jobs. This is from the AKRF report and it also represents the worst-case scenario, assuming that all of the current contracted drivers leave New York City. If Amazon and other companies choose not to relocate all of their contracted delivery drivers outside of the city and instead rehire them, the report projects that fewer jobs will be lost.

Notably, Amazon has already been the cause of significant job losses in New York over the last several years. According to a report from the Teamsters and the National Employment Law Project, more than 3,500 New Yorkers have been laid off from their jobs as delivery drivers for Amazon since 2018.