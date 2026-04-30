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Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
9h

Every day brings another new Black Mirror episode into existence.

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Crystal Nipp's avatar
Crystal Nipp
9h

Because there is no better use for AI? What happened to all the claims of medical breakthroughs? Finding cures for diseases? Eradicating world hunger and poverty? Instead they are doing investigations into people who hurt their poor little feelings. Seriously, how is it possible that every one of these man babies weren't loved enough as children?

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