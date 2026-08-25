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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1d

Once again proving the truism that if something is bad, Peter Thiel probably is involved in some way.

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Larry Carr (autocarr)'s avatar
Larry Carr (autocarr)
1dEdited

That’s how they made their 💰 they lie and they dodge taxes… they’re supreme leader has shown them it works in ways here to fore unimaginable. It’s a proven concept — the damn lie. And the gullible continue to swallow their lies… bold face lying works well in advertising.

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