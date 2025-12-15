Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7h

I take particular umbrage to the people who crow about personal choice when it comes to vaccines. When your choice endangers the lives of others, that's a real problem. Also, your children don't have your same self-determination. RFK Jr. is a monster for helping promulgate this anti-vax nonsense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
HM Haskins's avatar
HM Haskins
7h

Thanks for highlighting this topic. It is unconscionable that our government is working desperately to undermine our public health and spread misinformation and more of their trademark lies. Sadly, I can't see a way that this will end well. Sigh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture