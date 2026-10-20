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Allison's avatar
Allison
just now

It’s all a grift or a tax write off to flush the stock through the financial system and give it the appearance of higher value. Just like infusing SpaceX into stock and pension funds etc— they are forcing others to prop up the stock and share in the downturn.

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Holly E Bartlett's avatar
Holly E Bartlett
2m

But how? What are the logistics? Distribution? How are individual families supposed to handle single shares of stock? What database contains the identity and location of each of these children? (And citizenship information?). I could go on but I’d rather refill my coffee cup.

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