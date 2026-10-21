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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
6h

Imagine being so desperate to flip a House seat in Florida that you fund an ad vilifying your own firm in the process. "What a monster! She bought and sold our stock!" Thanks for shedding light on this situation, Pop Info.

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Shasha's avatar
Shasha
7h

Thanks for highlighting this hypocrisy, yet another in a very long list.

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