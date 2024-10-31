Here are a few election-related pieces Popular Information has published recently:
Florida threatens TV executive with jail time for airing ad in support of abortion rights
With the election just a few days away, we are taking a breath. Today, I want to hear from you. How are you feeling about Election Day? What are your hopes and fears? And, regardless of what happens, what stories should Popular Information cover in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
Honestly, feeling like a shit storm is about to hit the proverbial fan no matter what happens on election day/night 😔. I stay within my locus of control while remaining informed of what is happening and without giving in to the anxiety/panic. That's all one can do really.
I'm a white trans woman that's married to a black trans man. Frankly, I'm terrified. I don't have the resources for escape as well if things go badly enough. When I watch the elections, I'm watching the percentage of people who want people like me to be erased and... I'm not okay with any of this. I wish I could breathe, but I can't. Not while living in this literal nightmare scenario.