Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
johngalton@gmail.com's avatar
johngalton@gmail.com
17h

urgent action - give every person 'on the street' in D.C. a sign that says:

I AM NOT IN THE EPSTEIN FILES

John Galton

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
17h

As usual, a very useful and thorough analysis of the President’s false claims. Many thanks, team!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture