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Robert's avatar
Robert
1d

Great Reporting Judd…keeping the lights shining on these crazies. My hope Peter…

They just didn’t know.

Now they should.

Let’s see what they Do!

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1d

So you have to ask - do they not know or do they not care? In other words, does principle walk when money talks?

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