Sabrina Carpenter performs at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sabrina Carpenter, the headlining act of Coachella 2026, is an outspoken critic of the Trump administration and MAGA politics. The proceeds from her performance, however, will help get more MAGA Republicans elected.

Last December, when the Trump administration used her hit song “Juno” in an online video of ICE arrests, Carpenter issued a harsh rebuke. “This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter posted on X. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Carpenter’s progressive advocacy goes well beyond objecting to the appropriation of her tracks. In June 2025, as ICE raids intensified across the country, Carpenter encouraged her 50 million Instagram followers to donate to the National Immigration Law Center, which is fighting the Trump administration’s deportation agenda in court.

Since 2024, Carpenter has set aside $1 for every ticket sold to support a variety of causes, including LGBTQ rights. After Trump won a second term, Carpenter added the Transgender Law Center to the list of beneficiaries. In June 2024, Carpenter partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create an Espresso flavor, donating a portion of the sales to an organization supporting LGBTQ youth.

In June 2025, Carpenter signed an open letter protesting the Trump administration’s decision to end federal funding for suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth. During her September 2025 performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, performers held signs reading “Protect Trans Rights,” “In Trans We Trust,” and “Support Local Drag.”

Carpenter’s performance came as Republican governors across the country signed anti-trans legislation and Trump issued multiple anti-trans executive orders.

Whether or not Carpenter is aware, the proceeds from her 20-song headlining set at Coachella — along with the other musical acts at Coachella — will help elect more MAGA Republicans and advance their “inhumane agenda.”

Here is how it works: Coachella is run by Anschutz Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of The Anschutz Corporation, which is owned by right-wing billionaire Philip Anschutz. Money from The Anschutz Corporation’s treasury, which includes the profits from Coachella, is funneled directly to right-wing organizations that support key politicians funding ICE, undermining LGBTQ rights, and restricting abortion.

Republican governors, for example, have been signing legislation and taking other action to require local law enforcement to assist in ICE deportation raids. This has been a key lever to accelerate ICE’s crackdown.

The Anschutz Corporation donated $125,000 to the Republican Governors Association (RGA) on April 3, 2025.

The company also donated $125,000 to the RGA in 2024, $100,000 in 2023, and $100,000 in 2022. (The RGA, which is organized as a 527 organization, has not yet had to disclose any 2026 donations.) This money is used to ensure as many Republicans as possible are elected governor. Over the same time period, the Anschutz Corporation has not donated any money to the Democratic Governors Association.

Republican attorneys general have also acted aggressively to assist ICE. In December 2025, for example, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill (R), a Trump loyalist, wrote a letter to the New Orleans Police Department demanding the department “fully cooperate” with a Trump administration ICE raid. Murrill suggested the failure to do so would be illegal.

The Anschutz Corporation donated $100,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) on April 1, 2025. This is the company’s first donation to RAGA since 2022, when it donated $125,000. Democratic attorneys general are fighting the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in court, but The Anschutz Corporation has not donated any funds to the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

The Republican-controlled Congress has provided tens of billions of dollars in additional funding for ICE. The Anschutz Corporation donated $250,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a Super PAC devoted to maintaining Republican control of the Senate, on April 3, 2025. The company donated $500,000 to the SLF in 2024 and $500,000 in 2023. In 2023 and 2024, The Anschutz Corporation donated a combined $375,000 to the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), the Super PAC supporting Republicans in the House. If Republicans lose control of either the House or the Senate, it will be much more difficult for the Trump administration to fund its immigration crackdown. The Anschutz Corporation has not donated any money to Super PACs supporting the election of Democrats.

Candidates and officials who are supported by RGA, RAGA, SLF, and CLF have also worked to undermine other issues important to Carpenter, including LGBTQ rights. Republican governors signed dozens of anti-LGBTQ laws last year, Republican attorneys general are filing lawsuits to restrict LGBTQ rights, and Republicans in Congress are pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Carpenter is not the only prominent musician taking the stage at Coachella this year to speak out against the MAGA agenda. Justin Bieber, another 2026 headliner, wore an “ICE Out” pin to the Grammy Awards in February 2026. Jack White called Trump an “obvious fascist” in 2024 and sued the Trump campaign to prevent the use of “Seven Nation Army” in a campaign video. White specifically called out Trump’s “gestapo ICE tactics.” During the ICE raids of 2025, Karol G wrote, “I am Latina, and what is happening to my community is deeply painful. Being Latino shouldn’t generate rejection or fear.” Addison Rae also condemned the ICE raids, writing, “I’m so disappointed and disturbed by what is happening across our nation. This country could not exist without immigrants.”

Karly Hartzman of Wednesday, an indie band, closed its 2026 Coachella set by declaring, “Fuck ICE’ and free Palestine.” David Byrne, the lead singer of Talking Heads, projected images of anti-ICE protests as he performed the song, “Life During Wartime.”

All of these artists, and others who have made similar statements, are now generating profits for Anschutz, which he is using to support MAGA politicians.

In 2022, Popular Information reported on The Anschutz Corporation’s support of RAGA in light of the group’s efforts to restrict abortion rights. Representatives of The Anschutz Corporation told Popular Information the donations should not be considered an endorsement of the organization’s views on any issue. “Mr. Anschutz makes contributions to numerous organizations, usually for specific reasons,” a spokesperson said. “He does not review or support each of the positions taken by such organizations.”

In 2017, Anschutz faced scrutiny after his foundation donated to anti-LGBTQ groups, including the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council. He denied he was financing anti-LGBTQ causes, calling the claims “fake news.” Anschutz declared that he “unequivocally” supports “the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation.”

Anschutz claimed in 2017 to have “immediately ceased all contributions” to groups that oppose LGBTQ rights. Anschutz, however, continues to support groups like the RGA and RAGA, which support politicians who are restricting LGBTQ rights.