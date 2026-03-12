Popular Information

Joseph Mangano
6h

I'm sure at least some of these companies are using the tariffs as cover for the price hikes they wanted to implement. Regardless, that tactic doesn't work without an administration to levy these tariffs. Also, it's sad that lawsuits have to be filed by companies and consumers alike in order to try to wrest some sense of value out of these affairs, but litigation appears to be the only language Trump’s White House understands.

BTAM Master
6h

The more I learn about Costco, the more I'm glad I shop there. Not only are the prices USUALLY better, the employees are (99%) happy and leap to assist you...because they're paid a living wage and benefits.

Costco's CEO has highlighted the importance of taking care of the employees. (Here's one of many hits: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lindsey-graham-costco-ceo-minimum-wage-debate_n_60385208c5b60d98bec8fc9d)

Great report and great list PI!!

