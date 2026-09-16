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Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
20h

This cannot work if it the "them" and "us" are Dems and Reps. "They" are the the obscenely wealthy and "we" are the billions of people who are held hostage by their industries.They are Jay Carney who (I will bet the money in my bank account), has gotten filthy rich lobbing mud for Amazon. No company that large is a "good" company. We are the humans who have been lulled by getting toothpicks delivered to our door in 24 hours, making us fat and lazy with well picked teeth and bleeding gums. They are Jeff Bezos and his hundreds of lobbyists and thousands of lawyers maintaining his lifestyle while destroying the planet. We still have the power of the ballot box but not for long. There must be a revolution in this country or we will all be poor and scared. Maybe then, maybe when we have nothing to lose, then we will discover our power in other places.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
20h

Democrats are certainly not immune to being chummy with crypto and AI firms, not to mention the broadly defined "left" is not as well versed on tech policy as it should be (see also bipartisan support for "child safety" Internet restrictions that expand the surveillance state). Carney is no friend to the American worker.

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