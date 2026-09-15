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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
13h

Thank you for bringing actual clarity to the Clarity Act.

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John Publius's avatar
John Publius
13h

Only in America 2026 where the governing philosophy is corruption would this even be on the agenda. NO Americans put crypto at the top of their agendas, and yet Washington is consumed by this. I wonder why. If this passes with Dem votes, it just goes to show that the opposition party as currently constructed is useless and worthy of the low approval ratings the public gives it.

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