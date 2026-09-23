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Bon's avatar
Bon
4h

This made me sick. You know that all those networks will be flooded with red ads spewing complete and utter lies about Dem candidates, which means I, for one, will NOT be watching any of them. Will ANYONE join me? It's the only thing these greedy people understand.

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11 replies
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
4h

I want someone to love me like Democrats love negotiating without guaranteeing meaningful concessions.

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