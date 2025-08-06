Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VALERIE MELUSKEY's avatar
VALERIE MELUSKEY
9h

Many of us have wondered about the formation of Trump's and Steven Miller's ICE. It is as bad as we oculd have imagined: chaotically put together, and irrationally implemented. So this mess is Trump's design of a personal police force. Please, continue to investigate these details.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
9h

Hmmmm...set unrealistic officer recruiting and arrest goals...what could possibly go wrong?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture