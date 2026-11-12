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Charlie Cooper's avatar
Charlie Cooper
25m

It's very discouraging that so many Democratic senators would vote for this bad bill after the election revealed the incredible force of working class opposition to AI. We have a lot of work to do, folks. If your senator is on this list, call and give them an earful.

• Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

• Chris Coons (D-DE)

• Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

• John Fetterman (D-PA)

• Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)

• Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

• Martin Heinrich (D-NM) — co-sponsor

• John Hickenlooper (D-CO)

• Andy Kim (D-NJ)

• Angus King (I-ME) — Independent caucusing with Democrats

• Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

• Jon Ossoff (D-GA)

• Gary Peters (D-MI)

• Jack Reed (D-RI)

• Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

• Brian Schatz (D-HI)

• Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

• Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

• Elissa Slotkin (D-MI)

• Mark Warner (D-VA)

• Raphael Warnock (D-GA)

• Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) — co-sponsor

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
19m

That Trump supports BAAJA is an immediate red flag, and that most environmental advocacy groups oppose it is very telling. Let's hope the Democratic-led House holds the line.

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