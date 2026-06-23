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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
1h

When I read this headline about gas stations using AI to inflate prices, I thought right away about RealPage and landlords colluding to drive up rents. Different industry, same tactics...and no less brazen, either. I hope this lawsuit succeeds and that it serves as a model for other similar proceedings in the future.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
42m

This is the dark side of AI... welcome to "big brother's evil twin". Market manipulation is a lava flow scorching what was fertile land. Good for California's AB325, getting ahead of the inevitable that is erupting both where we'd predict and not think to protect ourselves.

Thanks for this heads up on Kalibrate and RealPage. Writing to my representatives to see if our state is following this legislative path. Judd, you are doing such good work!

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