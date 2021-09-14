GM under fire for campaign contributions to GOP objectors

After January 6, General Motors said that it had "paused new political contributions" and future contributions would be guided by "character and public integrity criteria."

Since then, General Motors has donated $77,500 to 14 members of the House and Senate who voted to overturn the election. That total includes $10,000 to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). General Motors also donated $15,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is chaired by Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), who also voted to overturn the election.

Today, MoveOn is launching a new advertising campaign attacking General Motors for hypocrisy. An advanced copy was provided to Popular Information:

“If GM wants to preserve its legacy as leaders in the industry, then they need to honor their commitment to our democracy and refuse to fund those who played a role in trying to overthrow our government,” Rahna Epting, Executive Director of MoveOn Political Action said.

The scrutiny on General Motors comes after Toyota, which donated to dozens of Republican objectors after January 6, announced in July that it would stop.

"The General Motors employee-funded PAC supports the election of U.S. federal and state candidates from both sides of the aisle who foster sound business policies, support American workers and understand the importance of a robust domestic auto industry as we pursue an all-electric vehicle future," General Motors told Popular Information in response to a request for comment.

General Motors donations included a $1,000 check to Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY). Lummis voted to overturn the election in January. In August, Lummis voted against the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which included "$7.5 billion to build out a national network of EV [electric vehicle] chargers." Scott also voted against the package.

For more information on the status of corporate commitments after January 6, check out Popular Information's January 6 Corporate Accountability Index.