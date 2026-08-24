Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
4d

Thanks, Judd. Right in my own back yard. NC is full of these folksy phonies.

Reply
Share
Mark Steinberg's avatar
Mark Steinberg
4d

The rot is everywhere!!

Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture