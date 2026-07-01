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Peter's avatar
Peter
2h

Are there any MAGA Republicans for whom any laws apply? They all think they are Trump and can do whatever they want with taxpayer or donor money.

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Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
2h

Portrait of a Nation Crumbling. One hopes that this anti-immigrant fever that the right wing has whipped up (again), will fade. Once we have cleared out all people that are 1) non-white 2) seeking a better life and the pursuit of happiness, then will white people be happy?

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