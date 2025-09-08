Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
3d

It's pay to play, baby! We got ourselves the best swamp; the biggest and deepest swamp. If consumers want to stop getting shafted by the airlines, then can make an anonymous $40 million purchase of $TRUMP memecoins, like everyone else.

Now that the airlines are profitable again, we badly need EU-style consumer protections. If there's no incentive for these companies to improve service, they will just continue to jerk passengers around; like routinely overbooking flights.

The Trump's, Musk's, and Bessant's of the world could care less about airline passenger rights because they either own private jets, or have friends that do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
3d

In case you had any doubts, these airline CEOs do not care about you, the consumer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture