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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
9h

Good information, per the usual. I think this is an important topic because it challenges or adds complexity to certain popular narratives about the use of artificial intelligence. One such narrative is the assumption that taking humans out of the equation will free us from bias in compensating employees. If anything, it seems to be accelerating that aspect.

Another common refrain is "AI is coming for our jobs," and while I believe that to be true in many instances, these findings go to show that AI can disenfranchise workers in other ways. We're really behind the curve from a legislative perspective in addressing the risks of artificial intelligence, and unfortunately, that means tangible, material losses for average Americans.

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T_Allen's avatar
T_Allen
9h

Now if the BofD would just apply this to CEO's etc.

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