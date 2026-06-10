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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
6h

I'm glad you stressed within the piece how the data shows that for all this lost revenue, comparatively few permanent full-time jobs are created by these data centers. And this is before the myriad concerns with the proliferation of AI, not the least of which is throwing fuel on the fire that is the climate crisis.

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JenneJ's avatar
JenneJ
6hEdited

I'm too old for this "AI Boom" to really effect my life much, but these kids better be careful. They are playing with a technology they do not understand and it very well may bite them in the ass. For the longevity and prosperity of the human race, AI is a very bad idea. And the energy suck it's going to require will significantly change the planet we live on; well, that they live on.

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