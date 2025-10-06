Popular Information

Peter
1d

ICE goons think they will never be held to account for this. They are wrong. And frankly states should start charging them for the crimes they are committing. In the case of that Chicago invasion start with false arrest, kidnapping, destruction of private property, child abuse, etc. The dumbasses filmed the whole thing, enter that in evidence against them.

1d

Very brave of federal agents to be tackling people in their 60s and 70s minding their own business to the ground. Also, question to Brett Kavanaugh: What part of detention for several days constitutes "prompt" release? As if that would even make this OK in the first place.

