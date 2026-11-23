Miami Beach, police cars blocking traffic. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

For many years, Republicans have repeatedly attacked their Democratic opponents for purportedly advocating for “defunding the police.” President Trump accused “Sleepy Joe Biden” of wanting to “DEFUND THE POLICE” in a June 2020 social media post.

This attack lacked factual support. Few Democratic politicians supported defunding police departments, and Biden was not one of them. Nationwide, spending on police increased every year of Biden’s presidency. Only a small number of major cities reduced funding during the pandemic — and these reductions were temporary. Most cities increased funding.

Nevertheless, in the years since, Republicans have continued to spend tens of millions of dollars each election attacking scores of Democrats for supporting “police defunding” and related criminal justice issues.

In 2026, an ad by Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) claimed her opponent, former State Representative Christina Bohannan, “wants to defund the police.” The attack, which is based entirely on Bohannan’s 2019 donation to a Facebook fundraiser, was debunked as “false“ five years ago. (Bohannan defeated Miller-Meeks and will join Congress next year.)

Today, Florida Republicans are not just talking about defunding the police. In a new effort promoted by Governor Ron DeSantis (R), they are actually doing it.

In May 2026, DeSantis called a special session of the Legislature to consider a constitutional amendment expanding the homestead exemption to property taxes, which is a primary source of revenue for Florida’s cities and counties, which fund the police. The homestead exemption allows homeowners to deduct a certain portion of their primary residence’s value before paying property taxes. DeSantis wanted to immediately raise the exemption from $50,000 to $250,000. He also supported a “schedule” to phase out taxation of homesteads entirely.

When the Florida legislature met in June, it adopted DeSantis’ proposal with a couple of tweaks. The legislature phased in the homestead exemption increase over a few years and excluded taxes that pay for K-12 schools. As a result, the proposal was sent to the voters as a ballot measure, known as Amendment 3.

Notably, an earlier version of the proposal that was considered by the Florida House included provisions that protected police funding from cuts. Neither DeSantis’ initial proposal nor the final version that passed the legislature included such a provision.

DeSantis campaigned for Amendment 3’s passage, and it was approved by voters, with 62% support. (Incoming Florida Governor Byron Donalds (R) also supported it.) Economists estimate it will cost local Florida governments $11.8 billion a year once it is fully phased in.

Shortly before the election, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd (R), a longtime ally of DeSantis, said Amendment 3, by slashing revenue for Florida localities, “is absolutely a defunding of the police.” Judd said it is “ironic, because it was the Democrats who wanted to defund the police.”

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods (R), another DeSantis ally and the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, described Amendment 3 as “a hidden way of defunding the police,” adding “this is going to hurt law enforcement.” Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, a Democrat who supported Donalds for Governor, said Amendment 3 would “take deputies off the street.” Many Florida counties devote the largest share of their general funds, which come from property taxes, to police and public safety.

Asked about the Florida Sheriffs Association’s opposition to Amendment 3 on September 17, DeSantis specifically said that law enforcement funding could be cut. DeSantis said that some sheriff’s budgets, like Broward’s, had grown too large. “Budget’s a billion dollars for a county sheriff’s department,” he said. “And I’m not saying they’re not doing good work on a lot of stuff, but there may be things in there that would be nice to have rather than need to have,” DeSantis argued. Later in the same event, DeSantis said, “I don’t care what agency, you could do with less because Florida has shown you can do it.”

These cuts have already started.

Shortly after the election, Judd announced a “freeze on future hiring“ in Polk County anticipating that “over the next few years we won’t be adding additional staff.” In Volusia County, Sheriff Mike Chitwood (I) said “there are going to be cuts.” Other counties have put their plans to hire firefighters on hold.

The fallout from Amendment 3 is not limited to the police. In Brevard County, officials are considering cuts to mosquito control, parks, and youth sports to make up a projected $500 million shortfall over five years. Tampa is preparing to lay off government employees, comparing the impact to the Great Recession of 2008. Manatee County has slashed hours at its public libraries. Gainesville raised its bus fares. St. Pete Beach, citing Amendment 3, terminated funding for its trolley service after 25 years. It will likely shut down in February.

In response, DeSantis is calling for more restrictions on Florida localities to prevent them from making up the shortfall. He is advocating for another special session of the legislature to block cities and counties from increasing fees to fund the police and other government services.