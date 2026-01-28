Popular Information

Johan
4h

Nailed it.

This is classic authoritarian testing: two steps forward, one step back. Always.

The operation continues. Noem keeps her job despite lying about Pretti. Miller (the self-hating malignant cancer), keeps his job despite calling him an assassin. Trump won’t admit the shooting was unjustified. The Wagner Group-styled paramilitary force (3,000+ agents, secret memos, claimed immunity) stays operational.

This is the playbook: Deploy overwhelming force, commit atrocities, gauge resistance. When pushback becomes too costly, tactical retreat with superficial changes. Swap one commander for another. Soften language. Keep the infrastructure operational. Wait for news cycle to move on. Return with refined tactics.

Homan isn’t moderation. He’s recalibration. He backs workplace raids, Guantanamo detention, deporting US citizen children with their parents, using Alien Enemies Act to bypass courts. The mission hasn’t changed. The PR has.

Legacy media falling for this is either incompetence or complicity. Argentina’s dictatorship did exactly this: partial pullbacks, personnel shuffles, softer rhetoric. The disappearances continued. The body count rose. Just more quietly, more carefully, in places with less visibility.

Minneapolis wasn’t the mission. It was the pilot program. They learned what generates too much blowback (executing white nurses on camera), what the media will accept as “moderation” (commander swap, softer tone), and how much infrastructure they can keep operational during tactical retreat.

Two steps forward, one step back. The net direction is always forward.

—-Johan

Former Foreign Service Officer​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Mike McCabe
4h

Where is the NRA protecting legal gun owners?

After the next school shooting they will make it known that everyone should have the right to carry a weapon and they are the great defenders of the 2nd Amendment

