How to return your mail-in ballot without using the postal service 

There are 44 states that don't require any reason to vote by mail or allow concerns about COVID-19 as a valid reason. All 44 states provide alternatives to the USPS to return your mail-in ballot. The details of these alternative return methods are listed below.

Six states — New York, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas — still require a reason beyond COVID-19 to vote by mail. Those states are not included in this list.

REQUESTING A MAIL-IN BALLOT: This page has information on how to return your mail-in ballot without using the United States Postal Service. You can find information on how to request an absentee ballot here. DEADLINES: Most, but not all, states require a mail-in to be returned by election day. You can find the precise deadline for your state here.

Several states are considering additional options for the return of mail-in ballots. This page will be updated regularly.

Alabama: You can hand-deliver your ballot to the Absentee Election Manager’s office in your county. You can look up the address of your county Absentee Election Manager office here.

Alaska: You can return your ballot at a drop box. The locations of the drop boxes are listed here.

Arizona: You can return your ballot at any ballot dropbox, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county. You can find information about drop-off and voting locations in your county here.

Arkansas: You can hand-deliver your ballot to the office of the county clerk. You can look up the address of your county clerk here.

California: You can return your ballot at a dropbox, polling location, or the office of your county election official. You can find the locations of drop boxes and voting centers here. You can find the location of your county election office here.

Colorado: You can return your ballot at a drop box or dropoff location. County clerks and recorders will determine the locations of the ballot boxes. You can look up the contact information for your county clerk and recorder here. You can also drop off your ballot at any in-person voting location in your county.

Connecticut: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your town clerk. You can look up the address of your town clerk here. Drop boxes were available for the primary election and will likely be available for the general election. Contact your town clerk for location information.

Delaware: You can hand-deliver your ballot to the Department of Elections office in your county. You can look up the address of your county Department of Elections office here.

DC: You can return your ballot at a drop box, polling location, or the Board of Elections office. The location of the Board of Elections office is available here. Information about drop boxes and polling locations will be posted here as soon as it is available.

Florida: You can return your ballot at a drop box. Your county supervisor of elections will determine the locations of ballot boxes. You can look up the contact information for your supervisor of elections here.

Georgia: You can return your ballot to your county registrar’s office. You can find the address of your county board of registrars here.

Hawaii: You can return your ballot to your Clerk’s office, a Voter Services Center, or designated "places of deposit." You can look up the address of your clerk here and the Voter Service Center and Places of Deposit locations here.

Idaho: You can return your ballot to your local county clerk’s office. You can find the address of your county clerk here.

Illinois: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your local election authority. You look up the address of your local election authority here.

Iowa: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county auditor's office. You can find the address of your county auditor here.

Kansas: You can hand-deliver your ballot to a county election office. You can find your county election office here. You can also drop off your ballot at any in-person voting location in your county.

Kentucky: You can return your ballot at a dropbox. County clerks will determine the locations of the dropboxes. You can look up the contact information for your county clerk here.

Maine: You can return your ballot to your municipal clerk. You can look up the address of your municipal clerk here.

Maryland: You can drop your ballot off at a dropbox or hand-deliver it to your local board of elections. The dropbox locations will be listed here as soon as they are available. You can look up the address of your local board of elections here.

Massachusetts: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your local election office. You can look up the address and contact information of your local election office here. Some areas have dropboxes. Contact your local election office for the location of the dropboxes.

Michigan: You can return your ballot to your local clerk’s office. You can find your clerk’s contact information here.

Minnesota: You can return your ballot to the election office that sent your ballot. You can find the address of your county election office here.

Missouri: You can hand-deliver your absentee ballot to your local election authority. You can look up the address of your local election authority here. Mail-in ballots must be returned through the USPS.

Montana: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county election office or drop it off at any polling location in your county on election day. You can find the location of your county election office here.

Nebraska: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county election office or a designated drop box. You can look up the address of your county election office here. To find drop box locations, you can check your county election commission site.

Nevada: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county clerk/voting registrar. You can find the location of your county clerk/voting registrar here.

New Hampshire: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your local city or town clerk. You can look up the address of your clerk here. You can also drop off your ballot at your assigned polling location on Election Day.

New Jersey: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county board of elections office. You can find the location of your county board of election office here.

New Mexico: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your local county clerk. You can look up the location of your local county clerk here. You can also drop off your ballot at any in-person voting location in your county.

North Carolina: You can return your ballot to your county board of elections office or an open Early Voting site during the Early Voting period. You can find the location of your county board of elections office here.

North Dakota: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county auditor’s office. You can find your county auditor’s office here.

Ohio: You can return your ballot to your county board of elections office. You can look up the address of your county board of elections here.

Oklahoma: If you requested a “standard” absentee ballot, you can hand-deliver your ballot to your county election board. You can look up the address of your county election board here.

Oregon: You can return your ballot at a drop box. You can contact your County Elections office here to find drop box locations. Oregon’s Secretary of State Office also has a statewide drop box locator that will be updated 20 days before the election.

Pennsylvania: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county election office. You can find the location of your county election office here.

Rhode Island: You can hand-deliver your ballot to the Board of Elections or drop your ballot at a secure 24-hour dropbox location. You can find the address for the Board of Elections here. For the location of the nearest drop box, contact your local board of canvassers here.

South Dakota: You can return your ballot to your county election official. You can look up the address of your county election official here.

Utah: You can return your ballot at a dropbox. You can look up drop box locations here. You can also return your ballot at any in-person voting location in your county.

Vermont: You can hand-deliver your ballot to the town clerk's office. You can find the location of your town clerk here. You can also drop off your ballot at your assigned polling location on election day.

Virginia: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your local registrar. You can find the location of your local registrar here.

Washington: You can return your ballot at a dropbox. You can look up dropbox locations based on your County Auditor or voter registration. You can also return your ballot at any in-person voting location in your county.

West Virginia: You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county clerk's office. You can look up the address of your county clerk here.

Wisconsin: You can vote your absentee ballot in person at your local municipal clerk's office. You can find the address for your municipal clerk here.

Wyoming: You can return your ballot to your county clerk’s office. You can look up the address of your county clerk here.