Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
16h

I have always loved my country, but not all of the people in it. So what, we live with our neighbors. But these past few years have ripped open something so ugly, so racist, so patriarchal, so corrupt AND so easily has it all come rushing out, like it was waiting, waiting, waiting to be free. Free to stink up the room.

Twump wanted to destroy Obama's legacy and in doing so, he revealed what a weak, pathetic man he is. And like the Pied Piper, he has all of his awful humans dancing behind him, picking up the crumbs and flakes of orange skin.

Reply
Share
2 replies
joAn's avatar
joAn
16h

Perfectly titled.... turning the presidency into an Infomercial. Appalling abuse of power... degrading the voice of Democracy through his personal media, Truth Social., while he dictatoriallly has now stripped America of its Legacy Media. The abuses go on and on... and then there are his children and their drifting and looting of America and decency at every turn.

Thank you for your much needed analysis and shining light on the destruction of our 250 years of Democracy.... as painful as it is, it must be admitted we have sunk this low before we can honestly rebuild. Judd, I hope you can share your thoughts for reconstruction!! With much gratitude 🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture