Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne's avatar
Lynne
3h

What the hurricanes won’t destroy, Trump will. Despicable, deplorable, dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
3h

A "joke" that two FEMA staffers couldn't be sure was a joke? Even if it was in jest, and I'm just spitballing here, maybe we shouldn't be joking about storms that destroy lives and cause millions of dollars in damage?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture