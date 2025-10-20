Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Muckledger's avatar
Muckledger
9h

Strong evidence that the government is building a lethal army to eventually use against its own citizens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
9h

A vital report on a terrifying state of affairs. These are not professional soldiers—these are thugs with weapons in search of a bonus. Thank you, Judd and team!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture