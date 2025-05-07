Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
12h

This initiative is like putting $1,000 under a box propped up by a stick and hoping migrants take the bait. It's for sure a trap, and it's a cartoonist one, at that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Abbie McMillen's avatar
Abbie McMillen
11hEdited

It looks like the cost per migrant is around $82K? (3.4 Bn divided by around 41K?) “Congress last year appropriated $3.4 billion for ICE for detention, which it said was enough funding for 41,500 detention beds.” And that doesn’t include forgone revenue from the multiple forms of taxes they could be paying. Brilliant strategy, real Republican fiscal conservatism there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture