Inflation exposed: The REAL reason prices are going up

A few weeks ago, Popular Information revealed how powerful corporations are driving inflation. Companies like Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo are not simply increasing prices to cover higher input costs. Instead, they are using the narrative of inflation to increase their profits.

Since then, even stronger evidence has emerged. Bloomberg reports that, in the past two quarters, "U.S. corporations outside of the finance industry posted their fattest [profit] margins since 1950."

To further shine a spotlight on this issue, I worked with my friends at More Perfect Union to produce a video detailing exactly what is going on. The video, which I narrate, is based on SEC filings, corporate earnings calls, and corporate financial reports.