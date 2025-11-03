Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
14h

No one should profit off the backs of incarcerated people, that's a form of slavery. "No slavery and involuntary servitude (shall exist in the United States) except as punishment for a crime, etc." is the basis of the Thirteenth Amendment and has oddly locked slavery into place i.e. prison but is it viable? Shouldn't phone calls, like paper and pens, be free? Isn't communication a basic and universal right? Prisoners have a few of those: food, shelter, health care, clothing and, it seems to me, the absolute right to communicate in person, by mail or by phone should be a basic human right. Whoever is making money off of this deserves a place in hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
14h

I mean, when people have to choose between phone calls and essentials, we've gone overboard. With rules like this, Brendan Carr is really distinguishing himself as FCC chair, but in a bad way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture