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Gerard Planche's avatar
Gerard Planche
8h

I assume Jon's public reaction to this will be knife-sharp, with names, dates, numbers, etc..

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laurie miller's avatar
laurie miller
8h

it should be crime to defame any one. To lie about another person has to be treated as a crime

And the liar fined, wih the money going tothe victim

Thats simple.?

lauriemillerjadecom

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