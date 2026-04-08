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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2h

This issue is at the heart of the No Kings protests. Just because Trump, a tyrant, yells and beats his chest doesn't mean the laws don't or shouldn't apply. America is bigger than one man or one office.

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Charlie Cooper's avatar
Charlie Cooper
2h

The U.S. violated international law in its invasion of Iraq based on a lie. Trump is more overt about it and does not employ fig leaves. In the domestic realm, he violates the Constitution on a daily basis by accepting foreign and domestic emoluments, by usurping the power of the purse - moving money out of appropriated categories to where he wants it. His DOGE team violated every privacy law. The Republican Congress tolerates and even encourages this behavior, and the Supreme Court delays ruling on the vast majority of his illegal and unconstitutional acts. But Trump may have overplayed his hand with the historically unpopular Iran invasion.

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