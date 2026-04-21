FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press conference on the tarmac at Ontario International Airport on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

On Friday, The Atlantic published a story alleging that FBI Director Kash Patel has “alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences.”

According to the report, Patel “is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, in many cases at the private club Ned’s in Washington, D.C.” He has also allegedly been seen drinking “to excess at the Poodle Room, in Las Vegas.” In several instances over the last year, The Atlantic reports, “members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated.” Further, “[s]ome of Patel’s colleagues at the FBI worry that his personal behavior has become a threat to public safety” because “Patel is often away or unreachable, delaying time-sensitive decisions needed to advance investigations.”

The story is based on interviews with “more than two dozen people,” including “current and former FBI officials, staff at law-enforcement and intelligence agencies, hospitality-industry workers, members of Congress, political operatives, lobbyists, and former advisers.” All of The Atlantic’s sources spoke “on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information and private conversations.”

On Monday, Patel sued The Atlantic and the story’s author, Sarah Fitzpatrick, for defamation, seeking $250 million in damages.

According to Patel’s lawsuit, The Atlantic and Fitzpatrick published “a sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece.” The article, according to the complaint, is “replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel’s reputation and drive him from office.” Patel argues that The Atlantic acted with “actual malice” because it was warned that “the central allegations were categorically false” and there was “abundant publicly available information contradicting those allegations.”

In a post on X, Patel described the lawsuit as “a legal lay up.”

But Patel faces an uphill battle in court. Not only must he meet a high bar to prove defamation as a public figure, but Patel’s complaint suffers from several glaring legal deficiencies.

Patel’s complaint strengthens several Atlantic claims

The most basic criterion for any defamation claim is that the underlying speech must be a false statement of fact. Patel’s lawsuit, however, appears to provide factual support for several of the statements he claims are defamatory.

Patel’s lawsuit says it was defamatory for The Atlantic to publish that “[d]ays before the United States launched its war with Iran, Patel fired members of a counterintelligence squad that was devoted, in part, to Iran.” But the lawsuit also states that “the squad referenced was within Counterterrorism—not a dedicated Iran counterintelligence squad—with only three affected individuals even tangentially working on Iran-related matters.” So there is really no dispute that individuals who devoted some of their time to Iran-related matters were fired days before the start of the war with Iran.

Similarly, the Atlantic article begins with an anecdote from April 10, 2026, when Patel “struggled to log on to an internal computer system.” According to the story, Patel “became convinced that he had been locked out, and he panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House, according to nine people familiar with his outreach.” Two of The Atlantic’s sources described Patel’s conduct as a “freak out.”

The complaint confirms that on April 10, “Patel had a routine technical problem logging into a government system, which was quickly fixed.” This strengthens the factual underpinning of The Atlantic’s article.

Patel, however, states that The Atlantic was informed prior to publication that the “freak out” claim “was fabricated.” But the impression that Patel had a “freak out” in response to getting locked out of his computer system is not an “objective fact” that is “provably false.” There are no standardized behaviors that constitute a “freak out.” Rather, it is the opinion of two of The Atlantic’s sources, based on their subjective impression of Patel’s conduct. In Milkovich v. Lorain Journal, the Supreme Court held that there is “full constitutional protection for a statement of opinion having no provably false factual connotation.”

The high bar

As a public figure, Patel must not only prove that The Atlantic published statements that are provably false, but also that it did so with “actual malice.” The legal standard established by New York Times v. Sullivan requires Patel to prove that The Atlantic published a defamatory statement “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

The biggest barrier Patel faces is that The Atlantic says it interviewed more than two dozen people for the story. That is evidence of journalistic rigor — not a reckless disregard for the truth. Fitzpatrick is a longtime investigative journalist who held senior roles at 60 Minutes and NBC News.

The complaint emphasizes that The Atlantic published its story “despite being expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false.” Patel argues that his categorical denial should have alerted The Atlantic that its sources were not credible.

But courts have rejected the idea that publishing a claim that the subject denies is accurate is sufficient to establish actual malice. In Edwards v. National Audubon Society, a federal appeals court found that “mere denials, however vehement… are so commonplace in the world of polemical charge and countercharge that, in themselves, they hardly alert the conscientious reporter to the likelihood of error.”

The Kavanaugh factor

Patel filed his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Washington, DC, has a strong anti-SLAPP statute, a law that protects journalists against frivolous defamation claims. Under DC’s law, defendants can file an expedited motion to dismiss within 45 days of being served with a complaint. During that time, discovery is stayed. If the defendant wins, the plaintiff cannot refile and is usually required to pay the defendant’s attorney’s fees.

But in 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit ruled that, in federal court, DC’s anti-SLAPP procedures were unavailable to defendants because they conflicted with the federal rules of civil procedure. The opinion was written by Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who is now a Justice of the Supreme Court.

This does not mean that Patel is any more likely to ultimately succeed in his lawsuit, but it does mean that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is the court where his defamation lawsuit is most likely to survive for the longest period of time. And that may be all Patel is after.

Fitzpatrick’s story alleged that Patel “is deeply concerned that his job is in jeopardy.” An active defamation lawsuit puts Trump in a difficult position. If Trump fires Patel now — or at any point while the case is active — it effectively confirms The Atlantic’s reporting that Patel was on the chopping block.