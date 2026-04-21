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NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
7h

Kash is just following the Trump model of suing the media when his dirty laundry is aired. Wonder what Kalshi odds currently are on when Trump shows him the door.

The fact that so many sources for that Atlantic article were apparently FBI employees gives a good idea on just how detested he is within the Bureau.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7h

Not that this absolves him of his conduct in any way, but I sympathize with Kash Patel. Trying to survive this administration sober feels like a tall ask.

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