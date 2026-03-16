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Mike D.'s avatar
Mike D.
14h

Once a crook, always a crook.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
14h

Kind of telling that a man who's been failing upward his whole life would consider investigative journalism and ethics expertise not to be real jobs. An insufferable egotist and liar like his father-in-law.

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