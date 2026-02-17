Popular Information

Johan
6h

This is the incentive structure laid bare.

JPMorgan pledges millions to the NAACP, then funds a candidate running white supremacist slogans. Delta publicly commits to DEI, then cuts a check to the man mocking it. Bank of America lists itself as an ADL Corporate Partner Against Hate while bankrolling exactly that.

These corporations aren’t confused or hypocritical. They’re rational actors in a captured system, hedging both sides to ensure access to power regardless of who wins. The moral posturing was always marketing. The money is what reveals what they actually optimize for: their own survival and profit, regardless of who gets hurt.

This is why corporate pledges to social causes mean nothing without structural accountability. Withdraw legitimacy from both the politicians and the corporations funding them.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Peter
6h

I've come to accept the reality that you cannot be a Republican unless you are a racist, but do they have to be assholes too? WTF is the point of that "I approved this ad to make woke liberals cry" except to prove to anyone with more than three functioning brain cells that you have the emotional maturity of a 10 year old? And the corporations that donate to a guy like this deserve to be named and shamed, and boycotted when possible.

