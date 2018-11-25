Major League Baseball donates $5000 to Cindy Hyde-Smith

Over the past week, seven major corporations have asked for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) to refund their contributions. Earlier this month, Hyde-Smith told a crowd at a campaign event that she would be willing to attend a "public hanging."

But one prominent American institution is going the other direction: Major League Baseball. According to an FEC report filed on November 24, the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball PAC donated $5000, the legal maximum, to Hyde-Smith's campaign. The contribution is dated November 23.

The Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball PAC was established in 2002. It was formed "as the sport endured a number of potentially crippling controversies, including the threat of a player's strike and fan anger over the possible contraction of two teams." The commissioner of Major League Baseball is Rob Manfred.

Charles B. Johnson, the co-owner of the San Francisco Giants, recently donated $2700, the legal maximum to Hyde-Smith. Johnson's wife, Ann, also contributed the max. The donation spurred outrage from baseball fans online.

Saturday's filing by Hyde-Smith also included a $5000 donation from Ernst & Young, an accounting firm that publicly touts its commitment to diversity and inclusion.



Hyde-Smith was asked about her "public hanging" comments on Saturday and said she was sorry if she "hurt anybody’s feelings." Asked to clarify "what it was that offended people," Hyde-Smith would not answer.

UPDATE (11/25, 8:37AM): Major League Baseball has asked Hyde-Smith to return the money.

