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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
14h

Follow Stephen Miller's journey from a family of poor Russian Jewish refugees that fled to America to become a white Christian nationalist, anti-immigrant fanatic... and now Trump's Chief of Staff.

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/12/30/stephen-miller-jewish-nazi-shanda/

There's a Hebrew word for Stephen Miller

שַׁנְדָּה shanda : Something that brings shame or disgrace

His actions were a shanda to the community.-מעשיו היו בושה לקהילה.

"Jewish sages say that the three hallmarks of Jewish people is that they are merciful, bashful, and doers of kindness. In daily prayers we ask G‑d that we not sin so that we “not be shamed, nor disgraced, or stumble for all eternity.” Transgressing the Torah or acting shamefully is bad enough, but to do so in public is a double shanda. - Chabad" https://dictionary.reverso.net/english-hebrew/shanda

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Ed Nuhfer's avatar
Ed Nuhfer
14h

And the two were not particularly likely to portray such honesty.

Does AIPAC/Israel want to present Miller in a good light? The Media likes to present their favoved fascists in glowing terms. Any media that can promote a genocide as "self-defense" can't serve as a serious source of any information.

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