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Mike McCabe's avatar
Mike McCabe
15h

Make America Grift Again

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
15h

I'm sure this rule change has nothing to do with the upcoming midterms and Republicans' narrow majorities in the House and Senate. Absolutely nothing. 🙄

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