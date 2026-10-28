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James Utt's avatar
James Utt
2h

After getting elected to Congress—he was a member of the House before being elected to the Senate—Dr. Marshall maintained his annual practice of getting Continuing Education to maintain and enhance his professional skills and knowledge. However he did substantially adjust the focus of his ongoing continuing education efforts. After all, one needs to focus on the skills most needed to prosper in your current career.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2h

This obviously should be a bigger story. Sadly, I feel like Roger Marshall's relative anonymity, other legislators using their office to enrich themselves, and the general lawlessness of the Trump administration will blunt the potential impact of this reporting. Let's do our part to amplify this investigation.

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