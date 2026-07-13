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Crystal Nipp's avatar
Crystal Nipp
4h

And what do we think is going to happen to chicken prices when trump deports all the immigrants currently working in the processing plants?

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
4h

Birds of a feather flock together, they say. Well, Trump and his donors are united in their seemingly endless greed.

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